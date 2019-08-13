Tisa SK Council wins Most Outstanding SK Project Award

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Council in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City made Cebuanos proud after they won the Most Outstanding SK Project award for organizing a livelihood project for out of school youth and the differently abled youth.

The award was under the economic empowerment category of the #YOUthCan: Unleashing the Power of the Youth, a three-day youth convention held from August 10 to 12 in Davao City. The convention sponsored by Unilab Foundation gathered youth leaders from all over the country to discuss issues affecting public health and the need to craft sustainable solutions.

Sonia Cal, the Tisa SK chairperson, said they are set to receive a cash prize from the foundation after they comply with the submission of the sustainability plan requirement.

Cal said that their UC-Tisa Cares Specialized Livelihood Program bested 30 others entries submitted by other SK Councils coming from other parts of the country.

In partnership with the University of Cebu, the six-month long training program enrolled 50 youth beneficiaries who were made to study cooking; baking and pastry; office productivity and computer systems servicing; and web development. Program implementation started in November 2018.

The program already graduated at least 17 beneficiaries in May.

“Nag provide mi og skills training to the out of school youths of the barangay. Amo gi survey ilang interest for courses then gi align namo with UC CARES and ang result kay n offer si UC og cooking and baking course and computer literacy course. After the training, amo sila ipa OJT og mga companies aligned sa ilang course para they will gain experience and ma apply nila ilang na learn,” said Cal.

(We provided skills training to the out of school youth in our barangay. We did a survey to determine their interests and preferred courses before we entered into partnership with UC who offered to teach cooking, baking and computer literacy. After they completed their training, they were made to undergo OJT with companies where they can practice their learnings and gain experience from.)

“SK Tisa aims to uplift the lives of the unemployed out of school youths with the help of our partners. In the council, we shared a common experience and that is being rejected in job applications because of no experience despite having college degrees. With that, we ask ourselves “How about those Out of School Youths and PWDs.” Then the UC TISA CARES Specialized Livelihood program was initiated,” she said.

Aside from providing training to out of school youth, they also hope to encourage others like them to also do their share in making a difference in the community.

“To my fellow SKs, it is time to create and initiate advocacy related projects that are sustainable and beneficial for our constituents. To all youths, your participation and cooperation contribute to the success of our projects. We need you in building a better Cebu and a healthier Philippines. Believe that YOU can”, she said.

As a long term plan, Cal said they wanted to enter into partnership with companies that can also help in the implementation of their Tisa Cares Program. /dcb