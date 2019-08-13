CYBL U18: Ateneo de Cebu topples Labangon
Cebu City, Philippines—The SHS-Ateneo de Cebu emerged victorious in the opening weekend of the Cebu Youth Basketball League Under-18 Games as they thwarted Labangon, 74-61, over at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball court along Mango Avenue.
In other games, the Sisters of Mary-Boystown edged the Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology, 67-66, while the University of Southern Philippines Foundation beat Tayud, 52-44.
Meanwhile, the Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School took down the University of San Jose-Recoletos, 63-50.
The tournament is a prelude of the main CYBL tournament that will commence in October.
There are 10 teams competing in this tournament, which are split into two groups. /bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.