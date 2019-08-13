CYBL U18: Ateneo de Cebu topples Labangon

Cebu City, Philippines—The SHS-Ateneo de Cebu emerged victorious in the opening weekend of the Cebu Youth Basketball League Under-18 Games as they thwarted Labangon, 74-61, over at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball court along Mango Avenue.

In other games, the Sisters of Mary-Boystown edged the Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology, 67-66, while the University of Southern Philippines Foundation beat Tayud, 52-44.

Meanwhile, the Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School took down the University of San Jose-Recoletos, 63-50.

The tournament is a prelude of the main CYBL tournament that will commence in October.

There are 10 teams competing in this tournament, which are split into two groups. /bmjo