1AM band releases newest single that talks of that ‘scary’ feeling called love

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Their newest single talks of that scary feeling called love.

Cebu-based band 1AM released “Late Night Project” on Monday, August 12, that describes love as “a nice feeling, but is sometimes scary and tiring.”

But vocalist Kyle Maraton clarified that the song does not necessarily reflect his personal experience or that of the other band members. Maraton wrote and produced their latest single.

“It depends on the audience how they can relate to the song. Wala jud na siya’y deep meaning,” he said.

“Late Night Project” is already their second release since their creation as a three-piece band in June 2019. Their first single was “Wala Ka Na” which they released on July 14, 2019.

“For our first year (of) being a band, we want to focus on love,” Maraton told CDN Digital.

1AM takes inspiration from heartbreak, teenage love, and unrequited love in their songs.

Maraton thought of forming the 1AM band in November 2018 while he was still in his hometown in Carrascal, Surigao del Sur. He wanted to call it 1AM because this is the time that he would normally do his song writing. His thoughts would just flow when everything else was already quiet very late at night, he told CDN Digital.

But since he was yet to find his band members, he worked on his own then. On November 15, 2018 he released his first ever single “Midnight Drive.”

Maraton said that he started to collaborate with other musicians when he moved to Cebu City in April 2019 to study hospitality management at the University of Cebu main campus.

He reestablished contact with Ian Miguel Salvador, a guitarist for a Cebu-based metal band, whom he met in 2016 through another friend, Harvey Ancajas. He was lucky that Salvador accepted his offer to collaborate.

In June 2019, he also met Ivan Rebutazo and recruited him to be their drummer.

Maraton said that they have managed to already collaborate on several projects in the last two months.

With the release of “Late Night Project” on Monday, Maraton said that they continue to work on two more singles – “Not Enough” and “Random Signals” – which they will also be releasing soon. /dcb