P8 million ‘shabu’ seized from Cebu drug ring’s member

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least P8 million worth of drugs were confiscated from a suspected member of a big-time drug ring in a buy-and-bust operation in Unit 2 Villa Remedios, Oppra, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, at around 6 p.m. today, August 13, 2019.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), together with the Guadalupe Police, Philippine Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), conducted the operation that led to the arrest of Raffy Corpin Abaya, 23, from Barangay San Miguel, Cebu City.

Confiscated during the operation were eight medium-sized and one large transparent plastic packs containing suspected shabu (crystal meth) that weighed about 1.2 kilograms with an estimated market value of P8,160,000.

According to Police Major Dindo Alaras, Guadalupe police chief, Abaya is allegedly a member of a big time illegal drug ring that is operating around Cebu City and other neighboring municipalities.

He said they have been tracking down Abaya’s group for almost two months now. However, Alaras said he could not yet name the group or provide details on the progress of their ongoing investigation.

Abaya is currently detained at the Guadalupe Police Station pending the file of charges against him for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. /elb