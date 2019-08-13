Nail Play and Beauty Lounge: Your P200 gets you a five-star service

In the world of self-care, manicures and pedicures typically take top billing.

For some reason, it’s relaxing to have a relative stranger rub acetone on your nails, push back or clip your cuticles, and apply a fresh coat of color that will likely last you a week, tops.

In the Philippines, nail salons can be dime-a-dozen. There are the ultra-posh ones that might cost an arm-and-a-leg, or of course, your friendly neighborhood manikurista whose life mission is to fix all ingrowns in her immediate vicinity.

And then there are mid-range salons – staples in malls, condominium complexes, and university areas – with services price just right.

‘Nail Play & Beauty Lounge offers more than just the basic with its imported and grade A nail lacquers, five-star service, and an ambiance that brings serenity, taking every manicure and pedicure session to a whole new level.

Nestled at the back of a lifestyle-dining strip in One Paseo, along the posh Maria Luisa Road, its location brings an exclusive feel, a hideout not just for beauty enthusiasts but for those who wish for quiet and few hours of ’me time.’

On your way to the salon, a footbridge over a pond filled with fish and surrounded with lush greenery greets you as you make your way to its entrance.

Once inside, you’ll begin to experience serenity as its Earth tone interiors topped with relaxing music and friendly technicians accommodate you while handling a rolled wet towel.

After choosing the kind of service you desire, a glass or lemon or a cup of tea will be served to you.

Prices for their manicure and pedicure starts at P200.

According to Faye Louise Veloso, owner of Nail Play & Beauty Lounge, the salon is designed to relax and pamper its customers after a long day.

Although situated in a posh location, its competitive pricing makes the salon affordable for all types of customer.

“We aim to serve more Cebuanos through our competitive prices. Our goal is to make every customer feel confident and relaxed with their new nails,” said Veloso.

Aside from its nail services, they also offer beauty and pampering services like Signature Mink Eyelash Extensions, waxing, as well as hair styling treatment and instant makeover.

A Sparty (spa+party) can also be arranged for those who want to have a private spa party with friends.

Nail Play & Beauty Lounge is open daily from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Avail of their services by making an appointment at @nailplayph on Facebook and @nailplaycebu on Instagram.