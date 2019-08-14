Green warrior in Davao achieves 1,000 days of gathering plastic trash

CEBU CITY, Philippines— “If there’s a will, there’s a way” is an overused line to describe one’s determination to achieve a goal.

But it is the perfect line that best describes Edgar Vocal, an environment warrior from Davao City.

Vocal has reached Day 1,000 of performing the “Five Pieces Daily Habit” or more popularly known with the hashtag, #5pcsdailyhabit.

Vocal reached his 1,000th day on Tuesday, August 13.

#5pcsdailyhabit is a movement started by Cebu-based marathoner and environmentalist Tony Galon, which encourages individuals to pick up at least five pieces of trash every single day whether an individual is on his or her way to school or work.

Following this habit, Vocal collected 5,000 pieces of plastic litter over the last 1,000 days or equivalent to around two years and seven months.

Those garbage pieces could have easily clogged waterways or ended up in rivers and oceans.

“It’s a milestone knowing that he didn’t miss any single day of this habit… in picking up five pieces of plastic litters,” says Galon of Vocal’s commitment.

Vocal said he will continue to pick up more trash for as long as he lives.

To Vocal, this simple act shows his commitment to do a positive act for the environment.

Basura Run

#5pcsdailyhabit is a spin off of Basura Run, which started in July 2013 with the goal of raising awareness that ordinary individuals could create ripples of change by doing basic tasks such as picking up plastic trash.

Basura runs are conducted every first Saturday of the month.

In a previous interview, Galon said they run for one to three kilometers and pick up trash along the way.

Tumbler of Hope

Still in the advocacy of helping protect and conserve the environment, both Galon and Vocal are emphasizing another spin-off project called the “Tumbler of Hope”.

Galon says the Tumbler of Hope is an initiative of #5pcsdailyhabit advocates in which they give away a tumbler to a child they meet on the road after they educate the child about the importance of proper waste disposal and after the child collects five pieces of plastic trash.

Handing out tumblers to children is their way of teaching the younger generation the importance of reusing materials and avoid single-use plastic.

Galon posted on his Facebook account that he is still looking for kind-hearted individuals who will donate or help fund the tumblers to be given away to children.

“Plastic will not decompose and it will last FOREVER. Use this tumbler to save our future,” says Galon. / celr