CCTO needs P500 million for traffic digital system overhaul

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) needs at least P500 million for a new traffic system.

Ronei Nadera, the spokesperson of CCTO, said this budget was the same amount requested by former CCTO chief, Francisco Ouano, in 2018 and was submitted again this year by current chief, Ricardo Barandog.

This was revealed after Cebu City faced a seven-hour horrendous traffic situation on Wednesday, August 13.

However, Nadera said the budget was requested for the 2020 annual budget so the public may have to wait for a while.

He said the CCTO will continue to make do with the current system.

Nadera said they are ready to deploy traffic enforcers should another traffic light malfunction occurs.

Nadera said P500 million will cover either the upgrade of the Sydney Coordinated Adaptive Traffic System (Scats) or the installment of a new digital traffic system depending on the decision of Mayor Edgardo Labella.

“Our Scats version is 6.1 and it can be upgraded to a Scats 7. It is digital, unlike our current analog system,” said Nadera.

The budget would also cover the purchase of new traffic lights for the 78 lighted junctions in the city.

The CCTO said the traffic lights are defective and the Scat’s digital board is dysfunctional.

Nadera said some of the traffic lights have been repeatedly repaired because they would stop synchronizing with the other traffic lights.

“Sometimes, it’s the digital connection that is problematic,” said Nadera.

Mayor Edgardo Labella earlier expressed his desire to change the digital traffic system of the city to be at par with that of Mandaue City and Talisay City.

He said the traffic system of Cebu used to be the most advanced in Visayas but it has become outdated after 30 years of use.

Labella is yet to comment on the budget request of CCTO. / celr