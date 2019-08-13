CCTO warns: Expect traffic congestion in 14 junctions due to malfunctioning traffic light system

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) warned motorists that 14 sets of traffic lights have malfunctioned due to damage of the digital board system.

CCTO spokesperson, Ronei Nadera, said that around 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning, August 13, 2019, the digital board system in the CCTO headquarters began to malfunction.

This caused the traffic lights to stop from synchronizing.

Affected traffic lights are those at the junctions of Gorordo and Escario; M.J. Cuenco and J. Luna; V. Rama and B. Rodriguez; Legaspi and V. Gullas; M.J. Cuenco and T. Padilla; P. Lopez and Borromeo; Katipunan and Salvador; Colon and Mabini; Osmeña Boulevard and R. Landon; Gorordo and Cardinal Rosales; Archbishop Reyes and Gorordo; and Osmeña Boulevard and Jakosalem.

Nadera said the repair of the traffic light system is expected to be finished within eight hours.

He said that traffic has eased a little in these streets by noon but is expected to be congested again late Tuesday afternoon during peak hours.

He urged motorists to find alternative routes instead of passing through these affected areas. /bmjo