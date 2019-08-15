Former seafarer shot dead in Lapu-Lapu City

By Paul Lauro and Delta Letigio | August 15,2019 - 08:48 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A former seafarer was driving his multicab with his two children when he was shot dead in Barangay Soong, Lapu-Lapu City a few minutes past 6 a.m. on Thursday, August 15.

According to Police Sergeant Deen Sanchez, the lead investigator of the case, two unidentified assailants on board a motorcycle shot 57-year-old Gil Antonio while he was driving along Soong Road.

Antonio’s children, a five-year-old boy and a two-year-old girl, were inside the vehicle when the two assailants drove beside the multicab on the driver’s side and shot Antonio multiple times.

The children were unharmed in the incident but Antonio did not survive.

Sanchez said investigation is underway to determine the motive of the killing. / celr