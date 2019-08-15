Catriona Gray bats for approval of gender equality bill

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray said it is high time to pass the Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and Gender Expression (SOGIE) Equality Bill, after a transgender woman was accosted and prevented from using a women’s comfort room in a Quezon City mall.

“Last night’s incident involving a transgender woman being prohibited from using the woman’s washroom and resulting in being escorted off premises in handcuffs by local police only highlights further, the Philippines need for implementation of the #SOGIEEqualityBill,” Gray wrote Thursday over an Instagram photo of a rainbow flag.

Last night’s incident involving a transgender woman being prohibited from using the womans washroom and resulting in being escorted off premises in handcuffs by local police only highlights further, the Philippines need for implementation of the #SOGIEEqualityBill.

LGBTQ+ rights are HUMAN rights – mga karapatang pangkaligtasan at kalayaan mula sa diskriminasyon, karahasan at pagmamalupit batay sa pagkakakilanlan.

The incident happened in a city that has an existing anti-discrimination bill. Ibig sabihin, walang saysay ang isang bill na hindi maipatupad sa isang komunidad.

Kasabay ng hinihinging pagpasa ng #SOGIEEQUALITYBILL, dapat din tayong humiling ng mga sumusunod bilang isang komunidad:

1. “Accessible forms of information for the public such as educational drives, programs and awareness campaigns”: para mas maintindihan natin ang mga pangangailangan ng LGBTQ+ community at para malaman natin ang mga bagay na maaari pa nating magawa bilang mga kaalyado o mga taong may awa sa kapwa ❤. 2. “A SOGIE workplace policy”: para sa lahat ng mga pampublikong tagapaglingkod at mga taong may impluwensiya sa komunidad.

Gusto ko ring pagtuunan natin ng pansin

ang katotohanang wala dapat makaranas ng anumang uri ng pagpapahiya at pang-aabuso (emotional, physical o sexual), LGBTQ+ man o hindi.

The whole arguement of shifting the blame to the victim for reasons of being trans to justify abuse – is still victim blaming and IS NOT RIGHT. The blame should be on the perpetrators who should be held accountable and corrective actions should be taken (in last nights case – points one and two above could greatly help prevent future similar incidents from happening). Ang LGBTQ + ay nakikipaglaban para sa kanilang mga karapatan – ang karapatan sa kaligtasan, proteksyon at pagkakapantay-pantay – ay laban din natin. 🏳‍🌈 #SOGIEEqualityNow

Gretchen Diez, 28, was arrested for unjust vexation after she documented how she was denied entry by a janitress from entering a women’s comfort room.

READ: Transgender woman in women’s comfort room causes stir in QC mall

Diez, however, was released the same day after the janitress apologized and decided against pressing charges.

Gray pointed out that the incident happened in a place where there is an existing anti-discrimination ordinance.

“LGBTQ+ rights are HUMAN rights – mga karapatang pangkaligtasan at kalayaan mula sa diskriminasyon, karahasan at pagmamalupit batay sa pagkakakilanlan,” Gray said.

“The incident happened in a city that has an existing anti-discrimination bill. Ibig sabihin, walang saysay ang isang bill na hindi maipatupad sa isang komunidad,” she added.

Quezon City has a Gender Fair Ordinance which prohibits any form of discrimination against any person on the basis of sexual orientation.

READ: Belmonte orders QC businesses to comply with Gender Fair Ordinance

The beauty queen further stressed that Diez should not be blamed.

Gray said: “The whole argument of shifting the blame to the victim for reasons of being trans to justify abuse – is still victim blaming and IS NOT RIGHT.”

Gray has been a staunch ally of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA+) community and was even criticized for supposedly compromising her faith.

“Religion is never an excuse to hate, put down or act indifferent to the suffering of others. I believe God is love, and I will treat everyone – no matter who they are, to the best of my ability, with love,” Gray previously said. /gsg