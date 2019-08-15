Another unidentified man found dead in Casili, Mandaue City

Mandaue City, Cebu—The police in Mandaue City are calling on the public to check on their missing relatives as another dead person was found in Sitio Capasanan in Barangay Casili here on Wednesday night, August 14, 2019.

Police Corporal Ryan Diamada of Canduman Police Station, the investigator on the case, said residents in the area reported a dead person lying on the roadside in Sitio Capasanan around 11:30 p.m. The man had gunshot wounds to his head and body.

Diamada, in a phone interview with CDN Digital, said they cannot yet tell if the victim was killed in the area or was just dumped there.

This is the third time that a dead person was found in the same area since July 2018. in Barangay Casili, a Sitio Capasanan is a hinterland village in Mandaue City.

Diamada said the victim did not have any identification card or any mark that could point to his identity.

But Diamada said they believe the victim is a resident of Mandaue City, judging from the white face towel that had a print of Mayor Jonas Cortes’ name, which appears to be given out during the campaign for the May 2019 elections.

“Panawagan pod namo sa mga tagtungod nga naay kaliwat nga wala mauli kay dako among pagtuo nga taga dinhi ra gyud ni sa Mandaue kay kato nga labakara ato man gyud tong niaging eleksyon,” said Diamada.

(We call to the public who have missing relatives to check on it because we believe that the victim is a resident here judging from that face towel which was distributed as a campaign material last election.)

The victim, according to the police, has a small frame and is about 5-foot-three-inches tall. He was found wearing a yellow t-shirt, maong pants, and a pair of black slippers. Diamada said the victim is around 30 to 35 years old.

The body of the victim is now in St. Francis Funeral Homes in N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City. /bmjo