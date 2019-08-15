Honda Cars Cebu Inc/Mandaue bags Gold Bagwis Award

Cebu City, Philippines–Honda Cars Cebu Inc/Mandaue, the sole distributor of Honda vehicles in Cebu, won a gold in the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Bagwis Awards on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

HCCI/Mandaue was among 26 gold awardees for Region 7.

The Gold Bagwis award, according to HCCI/Mandaue, is a proof of the dealership’s dedication to customer care and responsible business practices.

The recognition is valid for three years, which means customers are assured of better service from the dealership in the future.

The DTI-Bagwis Program, according to dti.gov.ph, gives due recognition to establishments that uphold the rights of consumers while practicing responsible business where consumers get the best value for money. /bmjo