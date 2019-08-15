Labella to CADAC: Create proactive not reactive policies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is encouraging the Cebu City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) to create policies that can proactively prevent drug addiction instead of creating policies as a response to a given problem that arise from drug addiction.

Labella made this call as the CADAC convened on August 15 to induct its new officers.

Ernesto Herrera, III, will serve as representative of Labella as the chairman of the CADAC, while the co-chair serving as the action officer as well is Jonah John Rodriguez.

The vice chairman is Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, the chief of the Cebu City Police Office, and she will represent the law enforcement in the council.

Labella pushed for a proactive approach to solving drug addiction.

“Once a child or a person becomes hooked with drugs, it is already difficult for them to be rehabilitated. Even if they are rehabilitated, they can go back to being addicted,” said Labella.

The mayor said he believed that if the CADAC would work on preventing drug addiction, the probability of new drug addicts would decrease.

While working on drug addiction prevention, he also encouraged the council to create more rehabilitation programs to help those who already succumbed to drug addiction.

“Our penal system should be corrective and remedial rather than punitive,” Labella told the council.

He also encouraged the state prosecutor, who is also a member of the council, to give chances to the drug users who were caught for the first time using drugs and to allow them to undergo rehabilitation.

The mayor also said that the community had to be involved in the anti-illegal drugs prevention because a community that would reject drugs would help mold citizens that would also reject drugs.

“An ounce of prevention is better than cure,” said the mayor.

Labella said that he hoped that CADAC would help decrease the 6,000 estimated drug addicts in the city and rehabilitate them soon./dbs