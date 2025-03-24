‘Halad ni Leon Kilat’ marathon returns on April 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-anticipated ‘Halad ni Leon Kilat’ long-distance running event is set to return on April 5, offering runners a chance to retrace the historical footsteps of Pantaleón Villegas, famously known as Leon Kilat, who led a group of Cebunao Katipuneros.

This year’s edition is organized by environmental advocate Tony Galon, the man behind the renowned “Basura Run,” who is calling on fellow runners to participate in this unique event. The race features a full-distance marathon (42 kilometers), commemorating the heroic deeds of Leon Kilat, who led the Cebuanos in their fight against Spanish colonizers.

According to Galon, the event was initially launched in 2011 by the Ungo Runners, led by Max Limpag. However, the race was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now staging its 7th edition after a long hiatus.

“This running event aims to highlight the revolution led by Gen. Pantaleon Villegas and educate the younger generation about Cebu’s rich history,” Galon shared.

“We want them to know that we had a Visayan Filipino Katipunero who fought for our freedom during the Spanish regime, only to be betrayed and killed by fellow Filipinos.”

LEON KILAT

Galon also noted that over the years, many runners have become more aware of Leon Kilat’s historical significance. “This edition revives the annual event, giving us an opportunity to honor his legacy once again,” he added.

What sets this marathon apart is its point-to-point route, starting in Cebu City and ending in Carcar City, southern Cebu, where Leon Kilat was murdered by the locals. However, due to the long-distance nature of the event, organizers plan to limit the number of participants to ensure safety and proper monitoring of all runners.

In a move to make the event accessible to all, the registration fee is set at an affordable P100. However, those who wish to avail of a finisher’s medal and shirt may opt for an additional fee.

“We intentionally kept the registration fee low to break the trend of expensive running events,” Galon explained.

Interested participants can reach out to Galon or visit the event’s official Facebook page for registration details.

