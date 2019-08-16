LOOK: Pacquiao rehearses for September concert

MANILA, Philippines — Boxing champ and Senator Manny Pacquiao has started rehearsing for his first ever concert set to happen on September 1.

Pacquiao gave a glimpse of his rehearsal with a live band over his Instagram stories posted Thursday night.

“Hello everyone, I’m about to sing and practice for my concert on September 1. I don’t know if I can do it. I can do this but I’ll try, I’ll do my best. Thank you. God bless,” Pacquiao said.

It looks like one of the songs he will be performing at the concert is 2005 OPM hit “Pagsubok” by Orient Pearl.

Aside from the classic OPM hit, the senator was also seen practicing a more recent song which is “Buwan” by Juan Karlos.

Admission is free for “Manny Pacquiao Live in Concert” which will happen at the Araneta Coliseum. /muf