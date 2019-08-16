Samsam Gullas wants many learning centers, instead of a public library, in Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said the local government unit will build learning centers in response to the demand by residents to establish a 24/7 public library just like Cebu City.

But while Gullas agrees that there is a need for a public library, the young mayor believes that it is best to build smaller learning centers in selected barangays of the city

In his Facebook post on Thursday, August 15, the mayor announced his plans to set up the so-called “Aksyon Alagad Learning Centers (AALC)” in some of the barangays to allow students and learners to have a space for studying and readying without spending additional money for coffee and food.

“Instead of one big library, my vision is a ginagmay pero mas daghan (smaller but many will benefit) approach,” said the mayor.

Gullas is also asking donations from the private sector to help fund the future AALCs by donating computers, books, and other learning materials that can be used by the center users.

He said some businesses and firms implement corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs which work with local communities. Gulla plans to jumpstart the AALC program with the support of private companies.

“The AALC program is just part [one] of [my]programs that will help create talented and intelligent Talisaynons in the generations to come,” he said. / celr