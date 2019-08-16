SAGBAF vs Daxnavs in Cebu United Ballers Summer League Finals

Cebu City, Philippines—The SAGBAF will be taking on the Daxnavs in the finals of the Cebu United Ballers Association Summer League 2019 on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Capitol Parish Gym.

SAGBAF ousted the Warriors in the semifinals with a dominant 89-72 victory last weekend, which gave them the last ticket to the winner-take-all finals against the Daxnavs squad led by prolific guard Jose Acha.

Oliver Sanoy led SAGBAF in scoring with 26 points while Jerome Soque was equally as vital to their team’s cause with 25 markers of his own. Jason Chan also chipped in 12 points.

Adrian Dy led the way for the Warriors with 16 points even as Ian Gabasa and Rafson Chua pitched in 11 markers apiece.

The championship game on Saturday will be at 11:30 a.m. The battle for third place honors is at 10 a.m.

THE SCORES

SAGBAF (89) Sanoy 26, Soque 25, Cuyos 12, Chan 12, Lee 8, Jimenez 6

WARRIORS (72) Dy 16, Gee 13, Chua 11, Panerio 11, Paradiang 10, Jrams 2, Adriano 2. / bmjo