36 complete course on threat management

Cebu City, Philippines—Thirty-six individuals were feted in a graduation ceremony of the Explosive Ordnance Reconnaissance Agent (EORA) Class 43 “Lagablab” last Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Social Hall of Cebu Ports Authority.

The 36 who came from different agencies completed a 5-day EORA with cross training on Counter Hybrid Threats (CHT) and Terrorism Consequence Management (TCM) from August 5 at the Premiere Citi Suites, Cebu.

“It is timely because you know our situation right now, medyo uso na ngayon ang mga ganito, meron tayong threat on terrorism and meron ‘din tayong threat from insurgency” said CCPO Deputy Provincial Director for Operations, Superintendent Melbert Glade Esguerra during his speech during the graduation ceremony.

Participants were from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Cebu Port Authority Police, and Civil Security Force.

The course was organized by Law Enforcement and Public Safety Academy – Visayas in partnership with Special Operations Training Institute from Quezon City, Metro Manila. Modules on terrorism, bombing incidents, security systems, among others, were included in the course.

This will equip safety and security personnel in responding to emergency situations against threats.

The graduates are, thus, official members of the Applied Criminology Association of Agents, Bomb Technicians and Investigators (ACAABTI).

Alyse M. Rosalejos, a Port Police from Cebu Ports Authority who ranked 1st among the class, said that they gained a lot just by learning through their training and workshops and noted that although it was tiring, he enjoyed the training together with Class Lagablab. /bmjo