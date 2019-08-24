Cebu’s Dani Ozaraga joins GMA’s newest girl group

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Cebu’s very own Danielle “Dani” Ozaraga is officially part of GMA Artist Center’s newest girl group called XOXO.

The 22-year-old singer from Barangay Looc, Danao City was officially introduced by the Kapuso Network alongside Riel Lomadilla, Mel Caliag, and Lyra Micolob on Friday, August 23, in a restaurant in Quezon City.

“I am challenged. It is different now since I have been used to singing solo for years. Now, I will be singing in a group. I am very much excited about what is ahead of us,” she told CDN Digital.

Ozaraga inked a contract with GMA Artist Center in 2018 after she joined “The Clash” where another Cebuana, singer Golden Cañedo, was hailed as the grand winner.

Ozaraga is also an alumna of Sinulog Idol Season 3 in 2011 where she finished with a first runner-up title.

XOXO’s grand launch will follow on Saturday, August 24 at 10 p.m. via GMA’s variety show, Studio 7.

The search for the XOXO members began in April 2019 with nine aspirants who joined the sing and dance workshops facilitated by Vince de Jesus and Joe Abuda, respectively.

Out of nine, four we chosen to form the girl group.

They were handpicked based on their vocal styles, harmony, and performances.

“XOXO” means hugs and kisses.

The group was named as such because of the nature of their relationship, good friends ever since their 2018 stint in The Clash.

“We bonded as a group (during The Clash) as we share the same passion in pursuing our love for music and performing,” Ozaraga said.

The management also named Ozaraga as the “Fierce and Sexy” in the group because of her sultry looks and grooves.

Other members of the group were also given titles:

Lomadilla of Cagayan De Oro City is The Diva

Micolob of Davao City is Tough Girl; and

Caliag of Bulacan is Sweet Girl

XOXO is the second girl group that GMA Artist Center’s launched after former music trio, La Diva, which was introduced to the public back in 2008. La Diva was then composed of Jonalyn Viray, Aicelle Santos, and Maricris Garcia.

Ozaraga believes that XOXO will succeed in the music and entertainment industry.

“I think what makes us different from other girl groups is our distinct personalities and vocal styles as an individual. When we sing together, we sing as one and we can create good harmony,” she added.

XOXO will soon announce their two upcoming singles as their fans await more performances from the all-female quarter. / celr