DOLE-7 turns over financial assistance to six people’s organizations in Negros Oriental

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Around five years after they received the first financial assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), members of a people’s organization based in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental received its second financial assistance from the agency.

The Bateria Livelihood Association (BALA) received another financial assistance amounting to P783,850 from DOLE-7.

This amount served as a form of enhancement assistance for BALA’s rental services of tables and chairs project, according to a press statement from DOLE-7.

BALA received its first livelihood assistance amounting to P730,000 in 2014.

The group used the amount to set up a a rental services business on tables and chairs.

According to DOLE-Negros Oriental Field Office (NOFO) Chief Marites Mercado, said the group’s business flourished giving them the capacity to expand their business to catering and laundry services.

With the success of this venture, the group was able to purchase a motor cab.

At present, BALA’s client base has expanded throughout Negros Oriental and Cebu, Mercado said.

DOLE-7 Regional Director Salome O. Siaton said BALA is just one of the six people’s organizations in Negros Oriental that received a combined financial assistance amounting to P3.39 million.

Two other groups from Guihulngan City also received financial assistance from the labor department.

These are the Association of Coastal Residents of Barangay Tinayunan and the Tacpao Livelihood Association.

The Association of Coastal Residents of Barangay Tinayunan received P462, 425.00 for their new motorized bancas.

DOLE-7 turned over P545, 725 to the Tacpao Livelihood Association to fund their Cattle Fattening and Organic Fertilizer Production.

The three other beneficiaries are the Apolong Women’s Association from the town of Valencia; CLA –Malig-on of Barangay Cabcaban in Bindoy; and the Rural Improvement Club of Barangay Poblacion in Zamboanguita.

The Apolong Women’s Association received P752, 308 for their Catering Services and Dine N’ Breakfast Project.

DOLE-7 released P450, 850 to the CLA –Malig-on to finance their Hogs and Swine Feeds for All Stages of Production venture.

On the other hand, the Rural Improvement Club of Barangay Poblacion was given P402,300 for the benefit of its farmer-members.

Mercado reported that the financial assistance released under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP) would benefit more than 200 members of the six associations.

Siaton said that efforts made to address the needs of the informal sector workers demonstrated the department’s strong advocacy on poverty alleviation and livelihood capacity-building for the working poor and the vulnerable and marginalized workers.

“[The] provision of livelihood assistance is one of the flagship programs of the DOLE under the DILEEP,” said Siaton.

She said DOLE will continue to do its part as an implementing arm of government and in making sure that there is no gap in the delivery of basic services to the clientele it serves. / celr