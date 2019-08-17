Danao police arrest Duterte couple, high school student, seven others in five separate anti-drug operations

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Danao City Police arrested 10 individuals, including a Duterte couple and a high school student, in five separate buy-and-bust operations which happened from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, August 16.

A total of 65.1 grams of suspected shabu (methamphetamine) with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P434,724, were confiscated from the suspects.

Of the 10 arrested individuals, six are considered as high-value target (HVT) including a 16-year-old high school student.

The first operation happened in Beatriz D. Durano St., in Barangay Poblacion, Danao City, at 8:20 a.m. where two HVT targets were arrested.

Seized from the two were six medium-sized transparent plastic package containing white crystalline substance, which weighed 30 grams with a DDB value of P204,000.

Next to be arrested were Elrie Henriquez, 21, a resident of Barangay Sandayung Sur, Danao City.

Henriquez was arrested with his cohort, 22-year-old Vincent John Laurente of Barangay Poblacion, Sogod Town in northern Cebu.

Henriquez and Laurente were arrested at 9:14 a. m. on Dakota Street, Barangay Poblacion, Danao City, after the police received a report about the illegal activities of the two.

At least 10 small sachets of suspected shabu weighing 5.30 grams were confiscated from Henriquez and Laurente with a DDB value of P36,040.

Around 10:15 a.m., HVT Argel Dagatan and Ranel Jacquez were arrested in Cambiohan, Barangay Poblacion.

Dagatan, 28, was said to be the main subject of the operation while Jacquez, 44, was his cohort.

Confiscated from Dagatan and Jacquez were 12.8 grams of suspected shabu with a DDB value of P82,144.

At least 15.5 grams of suspected shabu were confiscated from another HVT Glenmar Manipis Jopia, 29, a resident of Barangay Suba, and Arvin Remarca, 29, a resident of Barangay Looc.

The two were arrested on Rizal St. Barangay Suba, Danao City at around 11:25 a.m.

At around 12:45 p.m., the police apprehended couple Renato Bitoon Duterte III and Jeva Pasay Duterte of Sitio El Cantorio in Barangay Looc.

At least 20 small sachets of suspected shabu weighing 1.5 grams with a DDB value of P7,140 were confiscated from the Duterte couple.

Police Master Sergeant Arnold Labinig of Danao City Police said the series of operations was part of their strategy to curb illegal drug trade in Danao City.

He said that from time to time they change their buy-and-bust strategy as this helps them in capturing other suspects in the watchlist.

The suspects are currently detained at the Danao City Bureau of Jail Management and Penolgy (BJMP) where they will await charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. / celr