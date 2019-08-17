DOLE-7 lifts work stoppage order on construction project in Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Central Visayas has lifted the work stoppage order (WSO) issued against a construction project in Lapu-Lapu City.

DOLE-7 Regional Director Salome Siaton said they lifted the WSO after the construction firm submitted all proofs that demonstrated full compliance to the Occupational Safety and Health and Standards (OSHS) Law.

To recall, DOLE-7 issued the suspension of work against the management of Tayemco Building located at Patalingjug Street in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City and its service provider JRDM Builders after two workers got electrocuted on August 2.

The two workers were doing paintworks at the Tayemco Building, which happened to be very close the high tension wire of the Mactan Electric Company.

The victims Jessie Onong, 32, married and Jerwin Lupar, 30, single, both from Davao City were brought to the hospital.

Unfortunately, Lupar died after sustaining electrical injury at high voltage.

The DOLE-7 regional director reminded all companies that violations exposing their workers to death, serious injuries or serious illness would be meted out with an imposable penalty of P100,000.00.

She said the penalties could be computed on a per day basis until full compliance to standards had been demonstrated by concerned establishments.

“The incident that happened in Lapu-Lapu City where there was fatality involved prompted the DOLE to impose a P100,000.00 fine against the company. This is on top of the financial assistance which we made sure it extended to the family of the victim,” Siaton said.

Meanwhile, DOLE-7 has not lifted the work stoppage order issued against a construction project along Gorordo Avenue Corner Escario St., Cebu City, where an existing building near an excavated area collapsed.

“The DOLE stays adamant in its campaign of promoting the safety and health of the workers in the workplace,” Siaton said.

She explained that they have been conducting a series of orientations on the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the new OSH law.

Siaton said DOLE-7 exerts efforts to emphasize that” safety and health should be given primordial importance above anything else.” / celr