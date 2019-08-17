As long as Chinese respect PH laws, DOJ chief OK with POGO hubs near military camps

MANILA, Philippines — There is nothing to be alarmed about Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogo) hubs located near Philippine military bases if the Chinese workers respect the country’s laws and they are not taking away jobs for Filipinos, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Saturday.

“If POGO hub means something like an ecozone, I don’t find the idea objectionable,” Guevarra told reporters in a text message.

“As long as the Chinese strictly obey our laws and ordinances and respect our customs and traditions, and do not take away jobs that Filipinos themselves can do, I am not alarmed at all,” he added.

This came after Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana raised his concern over Chinese casinos or Pogos that are located near Philippine military camps in Metro Manila.

Guevarra also noted that Filipinos migrate to other countries but “no one has expressed any serious concern at all.” /muf

