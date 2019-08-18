Pagasa: Brace for a cold, wet week ahead

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Overcast skies and occasional rains are expected in Cebu in the next five days.

Joey Figuracion, Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Mactan (Pagasa Mactan), said that a low pressure area (LPA), which is currently outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), might strengthen the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Figuracion said that the LPA would likely enter the PAR on Tuesday, August 20.

If the LPA will develop into a storm, then it will be the ninth this year and will be called “Ineng.”

Figuracion said that mostly cloudy skies might be expected between August 21 and 22 due to the trough of the LPA.

The temperature in Cebu for the coming week is expected to also range from 25 to 33 degrees Celsius with an equivalent heat index of up to 40 degrees Celsius.

Figuracion said that based on their forecast, rainfall volume is expected to be near normal to above normal as the sea surface temperature transitions (SST) from the above-average to neutral levels.

Based on the El Niño El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) updated on August 8, Pagasa said: “The weak El Niño which started since the last quarter of 2018 has ended.”

“The warmer than average sea surface temperatures (SSTs) in the tropical Pacific Ocean has weakened and transitioned into neutral levels in July. It is expected that ENSO-neutral conditions will likely persist through the remainder of the year,” the ENSO Alert System status read./dbs