USC alumni basketball: Four teams score lopsided wins

Cebu City, Philippines—The 2011 Sharks got their title campaign in the University of San Carlos North Alumni Basketball Club Mayor’s Cup 2019 off to a rousing start as they beat rivals, 2008 Flyboys, 82-62, on Sunday evening, August 18, 2019, at the USC North Campus gym.

Forward Prince Malana took the biggest bite out of the Flyboys as he tallied 16 points to lead the Sharks to the lopsided victory in Division 3 action.

In Division 2, the 2002 Goats routed the 2004 Rebels, 81-65, behind the all-around efforts of Joel Dinawanao, who tallied 14 points, six boards, two steals and a blocked shot.

Over in Division 1, the 1997 Ronins handily defeated the 1999 Ninety Niners, 75-56.

Jake Saturinas took charge with 20 points, five boards, an assist and three steals.

In the Seniors division, the 1988 Barakos blew away the 1985 Legends, 72-44, thanks to the brilliance of Edmund Odulio, who had 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal. /bmjo