Batch 1990 – Bayfront Hotel logs close overtime win

Cebu City, Philippines—The 1990 – Bayfront Hotel escaped with a overtime 79-77 win over the 1996 – FWD Insurance in Division A of the 2019 Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Cebu Landmasters Cup on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Batch 1996 appeared to have the win in the bag as they led by four, 72-68, with 36 seconds to go. But Batch 1990’s Joel Co scored a triple and then, Dennis Que hit a layup to shove them into the lead, 73-72, with six seconds to go. 1996 got a new lease on life as Gio Borromeo got fouled by 1990’s Dave Lim on his way to the basket.

Borromeo missed the first but canned the second of two free throws to tie the game up at 73-all and send the game to overtime.

In the extra session, 1990 took control and led by six, 79-73, after Lim made two free throws with 2:06 remaining.

1996 tried to rally and trimmed the deficit to two after a triple by Borromeo and a free throw by Axl Acibar.

1996 even had a shot at stealing the win but Acibar missed a triple from the left wing with 10 seconds to go to hand 1990 the close victory.

Co, a former pro, led 1990 with 27 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and four steals while Lim added 21 points and 11 boards. Que also had a solid outing with 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.

In other Division A matches, the 1999 – Autolab blew away the 1989 – ChickPhil, 73-32. Robert Gilo had another monstrous performance as he tallied 27 points, 18 rebounds, three assists and four blocks.

The 1995 – BELAZ/Air Spencer also beat the 1998 – GEF Incorporated/FWD Insurance, 52-43. Neil Elumba led the winning side with 14 points and nine boards.

Over in Division B, the 2000 – Core Pacific nipped the 2007 – Bizol, 53-51. Dave Ting scored 17 points to pace 2000 to yet another win. Meanwhile, the 2008 – Sunpride Foods, Inc. whooped the 2002 – KJO Prints, 104-53. Ed Macasling had himself a game as he produced 42 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the one-sided match.

In Division C, the 2013 – iPak/Roble Shipping had no trouble putting down the 2010 – Casino Ethyl Alcohol, 91-52. Jacob Lee led the scoring parade for Batch 2013 with 26 points while Arc Gabrielle Araw-Araw added 14 markers.

The 2012 – Pioneer Auto Supply also got past the 2011 – Chioson Devt. Corp., 66-62, as Aaron Sing had 18, Dave Wilson Yu added 16 points and 12 rebounds while Mavii Suarez chipped in 10 points and 11 boards for the victorious side.

The 2009 – CrossFit Subtero defeated Batch 2018, 67-65, thanks to Kyle Valmoria’s 21 points and Borgy dela Cruz’s 17 points and 11 rebounds. /bmjo