Cebu Sharks face acid test, take on unbeaten San Juan Knights

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol will try to put a dent into the perfect record of San Juan as they take on the reigning champions Knights in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Season on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Cuneta Astrodome.

The Sharks are coming off a morale-boosting 79-62 win over the Muntinlupa Cagers that improved their win-loss record to 4-5.

However, they are up against a different kind of animal in the Knights, who sport the league’s best record at 9-0.

The Sharks, though, will have some additional firepower in their arsenal with the return of ace big man William McAloney, who missed the game against Muntinlupa after suffering a bout of fever. The former University of San Carlos standout is well aware of the daunting task at hand but remained confident in his team’s chances.

“We will enjoy this game and if ever there is a chance of winning, we will definitely grab it. I know we can pull this off if we help each other out,” said McAloney, who is averaging a double-double this season with norms of 14 points and 11 rebounds.

“We all know how strong the Knights are but the ball is round. If we just communicate properly inside the floor, we will have a better chance,” McAloney added.

Prolific guard Mike Ayonayon and Jhonard Clarito will again be at the forefront of the Knights’ attack together with former PBA players John Wilson, Mac Cardona and Larry Rodriguez. /bmjo