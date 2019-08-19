LGBTQA members react online on the recent CR fiasco issue

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After the comfort room fiasco at a mall in Quezon City involving one transwoman, the other LGBTQA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and allies) members were quick to share their thoughts online.

The LGBTQA members are known for their courage in fighting for equality and shared some real-life situations when people like them go and use public comfort rooms.

In some posts, the members of the LGBTQA members showed that sometimes they really feel uncomfortable whenever they use public comfort rooms because of the glaring eyes of the other comfort room users.

Like this netizen, Pepay Manaysay II who posted this photo inside a male’s comfort room stating that transwoman or gay people would like to take mirror selfies inside a comfort room like what other girls do, but rather, they can’t express and do what they want because of the awkward atmosphere they feel inside the comfort room once they do so.

In their posts, they showed how it feels like to be a transwoman or a gay with full makeup on and long hair to be inside a male comfort room, together with their posts are the hashtags, #antiDiscriminationLaw, #PassSOGIEEqualityBillNow, #SogieBill, and the funny yet practical hashtag, #gustoLangNaminUmihi.

Along with the posts of some of the LGBTQA members are heartwarming support from the rest of the community.

