IBP Basketball League 2019: Pañeros still undefeated; Gilas Defenders score another win

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Pañeros ended the elimination round with a perfect record after they blasted the Dissenters Bad Boys, 97-73, in the IBP Basketball League 2019, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Capitol Parish Gym.

The Pañeros ended up with an immaculate 7-0 win-loss record at the end of the round-robin elimination round. They capped it off with a masterful performance that saw them lead from opening tip until the final buzzer.

Barrytone Busi led the Pañeros with 27 points while Gilbert Arrabis backed him up with 15 markers.

Meanwhile, the Gilas Defenders also ended the elims on a winning note as they thwarted the Spartans, 99-87.

Van Ligutan exploded for a whopping 38 points while Christopher Ang also had a solid outing with 27 points of his own to help the Gilas finish with a 6-1 card while sending the Spartans down to 5-2.

And finally, the 1 Cebu Lex Idols crushed the Aniceta Red Vipers, 106-61, for their fourth win in seven games. Edwin Estorgio produced 30 points to lead the Cebu Lex Idols to the easy win. | dcb

THE SCORES

FIRST GAME:

Cebu Lex Idols (106) Estorgio – 30, Manubag – 16, Pepito – 15, Yu – 11, Francisco – 10, Pepito – 10, Guieb – 5, Puspus – 3, Jabil – 2, Malazarte – 2, Pepito – 2

Aniceta Red Vipers (61) Abcede – 16, Sususco – 11, Belarmino – 10, Thirdie – 8, Velez – 6, Villegas – 6, Calamba – 2, Manuales – 2

Per Quarter Scores : 27-11, 59-23, 74-35, 106-61

SECOND GAME:

Gilas Defenders (99) Ligutan – 38, Ang – 27, Remedio – 13, Hupp – 7, Sevilla – 6, Velez – 6, Lagahit – 2

Spartan (87) Garcia – 25, Regis – 20, Medalle – 15, Ocupe – 11, Tan – 6, Majarocon – 6, Puerto – 4

Per Quarter Scores: 22-21, 25-16, 26-19, 26-31, 99-87

THIRD GAME:

Pañeros (97) Busi – 27, Arrabis – 15, Manching – 13, Retuya – 13, Balorio – 12, Mañus – 10, Salizon – 7

Dissenters Bad Boys (73) Otiz – 19, Narido – 13, Del Prado – 11, E. Bauzon – 10, Riveral – 8, Duman – 5, Vallarta – 5, Montealegre – 2

Per Quarter Scores: 24-16, 51-29, 77-42, 97-73