Aboitiz Football Cup rebranded to Aboitizland Football Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The biggest and longest running football tournament in Cebu has been rebranded from Aboitiz Football Cup to Aboitizland Football Cup on its 21st season, which will officially kickoff on September 14, 2019, at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

“As we embark on a new era for the Aboitiz Football Cup together with the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA), Aboitizland is honored to continue the legacy and in this light, rebrands the Aboitiz Football Cup to Aboitizland Football Cup,” said Philbright Ang Ti, the vice president for corporate resources of Aboitizland.

The rebranding was announced by Ti during the press conference for this year’s tournament held Thursday, August 22 at the Aboitiz Corporate Center in barangay Banilad.

“It is such an honor to be part of the 21st Aboitizland Football Cup. It has been a long journey not only for Cebu but for the whole Central Visayas football players and enthusiasts, and much of its glorious victories and milestones were made possible because of the Aboitiz Cup held every year,” said CVFA president Rodney Orale.

Games of the Aboitizland Football Cup will be played at different venues. These are at the Cebu City Sports Center, Don Bosco Technical College, Paref Springdale, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, and San Roque Football Field.

According to Ti, “the transition is a testament to Aboitizland’s commitment to advance business and communities through sports development.”

“We always believe that this initiative allows us to equip the Filipino youth with values such as discipline, perseverance, teamwork, sportsmanship knowing that each one has the potential to play a significant role in nation building.”

The Aboitiz Cup has had a huge role in the development of football here in Cebu.

“We are full of gratitude for the Aboitiz and their officers for the unselfish support extended for the development of the football games in Cebu. The Aboitiz Cups became an avenue to discover new gems and talents in the field of football. The league became a training ground for our players to hone and develop their skills and prowess in the football field,” said Orale.

Aside from developing players who have gone on to represent the Philippines as part of the national football teams, Aboitiz has also partnered with CVFA in developing coaches and referees by holding clinics, seminars and courses starting last year.

With the launching of the Aboitiz Cup in Lipa, Batangas last year, organizers are also close to realizing a long-time plan of making it a national tournament.

With a football field put up in Batangas, Ti also assured that the Aboitiz Football Cup will have a home here in Cebu where it all started.

Ti said that plans are ongoing to build a football field in the northern town of Liloan, Cebu.

Although, the 21st Aboitizland Football Cup will officially open in September yet, some of the categories have already started its competition such as in the BPO Men’s and Women’s, 38-Above and the Executive which is a new category. /bmjo