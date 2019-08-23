Labella asks Cebu Ocean Park to give public school students discounts

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is asking the management of the Cebu Ocean Park to give discounts to the public school students of Cebu City.

In his speech during the opening of the marine theme park located at the South Road Properties on Friday, August 23, 2019, Labella asked the management to give the less privileged students of the city a chance to avail of the “beautiful” and “educational” exhibits of the oceanarium.

“In Cebu City, we have 190,000 elementary pupils. It would be saddening to note if we cannot share this beautiful site to them,” Labella said. “I am not asking them free entrance. Just give us a big discount Mister Lim,” said Labella addressing Lim Chee Yong, the President of the Cebu Ocean Park.

The Cebu Ocean Park boasts of 10 wildlife attractions including Jungle Trek, Creepy Critters, Oceanarium, Sea-Trek, Stingray Attraction, Bird Feeding, Fish Spa, and Crocodile Cage.

It is expected to fully open by November 2019.

Labella said in a press conference after the event that he wants to tap the management’s Corporate Social Responsibility and urge the oceanarium to give back to the city that provided them a good space to build the park.

The mayor said the city will also find corporate sponsors to help the pupils see the sites and marine animals in the park.

Although Lim didn’t give a response to Labella’s request, the Cebu Ocean Park did promise to give modules on natural science to public schools in the city so the students can study the animals in the classroom before seeing them up close in the park.

Labella said he is thankful for the modules because the students are provided additional educational paraphernalia for learning about marine animals.

Meanwhile, Labella said he will ask the Department of Public Services (DPS) to clean up the empty lot at the back of theme park as some guests noticed garbage accumulated in the area. /bmjo