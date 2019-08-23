50 teams to play in San Roque Football Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some 50 teams will be vying for the title in their respective categories as the 14th San Roque Football Cup comes off wraps early Saturday morning, August 24, 2019 at the San Roque Football Field in Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

San Roque Football Club (SRFC) President Oliver “Bingbing” Colina said that there would be no opening ceremony, but before they would start the tournament at 7 a.m., they would offer a prayer for Christian Joseph Lumapas who passed away August 17, 2019.

The 16-year-old Lumapas was a member of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles which is also helmed by Colina.

The tournament has a total of 12 categories but only six will be played Saturday. These are Under 17 Boys (Born 2002), Under 17 Girls (Born 2002), Boys 19 (Born 2000), Girls 19 (Born 2000), Men’s Open and 40-Above (Born 1979).

The Men’s Open and the Under 17 Boys gathered the most number of participants at 15 teams each.

An awarding ceremony will follow after each category is done with the competition with the champion to get trophies and medals and the runners-up to get trophies only.

This football festival has two playing dates—thus the rest of the categories will be contested on September 7. These categories are Under 7 Mixed (Born 2012), Under 9 Mixed (Born 2010), Under 11 Mixed (Born 2008), Under 13 Boys (Born 2006), Under 15 Boys (Born 2004) and Under 15 Girls (Born 2004).

The tournament will be a 7-A-Side format except for Under 7 Mixed which will be played in a 5-A-Side format./dbs