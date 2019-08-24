San Roque Football Cup: USJ-R Baby Jaguars clinch Boys 19 title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) secondary football runnerup, won the Boys 19 title of the San Roque Football Cup on Saturday, August 24, at the San Roque Football Field in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

With the win, the Baby Jaguars sent a strong signal of making a run for the title of the upcoming inter-collegiate league, CESAFI.

On Saturday, which is the first day of the competition, the Baby Jaguar booters secured the title after winning three of their four matches. The Boys 19 was played in a league-type format.

Joining the football festival was part of the team’s preparation for the CESAFI football competition slated for September.

They won over CTU-MC, which ended as the runner-up, Makoto and UV before suffering their lone defeat at the hands of CESAFI junior defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles.

The last match, however, was already non-bearing as they already had the title in bag, said coach Rommel Ramirez.

In the distaff side, Labogon FC clinched the title while the Magis Eagles ladies finished their bid with the runner-up honors.

In the Men’s Open, Leylam FC continued its dominance of Cebu football with a 3-1 victory over the Jokers Army.

The 40 Above title was bagged by Rising Sun DB A champion after prevailing in a penalty shootout against sister team Rising Sun DB B, 5-4.

Giuseppe FC took home the Boys 17 title with a 1-0 edging of Ateneo de Cebu A.

The Girls 17 title was pocketed by Tayud FC also via a 2-1 penalty shootout against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation.

This football festival will resume on September 7 at the same venue./dbs