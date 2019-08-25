Taxi driver jailed for tearing CT-TODA issued citation ticket

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A taxi driver was arrested on Saturday afternoon after he tore the citation ticket that was issued by a Talisay City traffic enforcer for a traffic violation which he committed.

Jose Cusmod, 46, is now detained at the Talisay City Police detention cell while the City of Talisay Traffic Operations Development Authority (CT-TODA) prepare for the filing of a formal complaint against him.

Jonathan Tumulak, CT-TODA chief, said that Cusmod was arrested after he parked his unit on a “no stopping” area located below the flyover in Barangay Tabunok around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Cusmod, who is from Escario Street in Cebu City, was issued a citation ticket which he tore and threw on the road.

“Napunitan ug balik sa usa ka Enforcer sa CT-TODA ang ticket ug gi-alarma hangtud nga naparahan ang taxi ug gisikop ang taxi driver,” said an advisory posted on the City of Talisay Public Information Office Facebook page.

(An enforcer saw and picked up the citation ticket which Cusmod tore and reported the mater to the police which led to his arrest.)

Cusmod had told CT-TODA enforcers that he has developed the habit of tearing citation tickets that are issued to him every time he is apprehended for a traffic violation in Cebu City.