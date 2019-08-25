Ateneo, USC score another victory in Passerelle division of BEST Center SBP Passerelle Twin Tournament

CEBU CITY , Philippines – The SHS-Ateneo de Cebu and the University of San Carlos bumped their respective winning streaks to three games after they stopped their opponents in the Passerelle division of the BEST Center SBP Passerelle Twin Tournament on Saturday, August 24, at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City.

Ateneo de Cebu rallied in the fourth period to down the University of the Visayas, 39-34. UV last held the lead at 34-31 after Denisvee Sinoy canned a three-pointer with 2:30 to go.

However, that proved to be UV’s last points of the game while Ateneo de Cebu unleashed an 8-0 scoring run sparked by Jared Bahay, whose triple gave the boys in blue a 38-34 lead with 30 seconds remaining in the game.

UV dropped to 2-1 (win-loss).

Bahay led Ateneo de Cebu in scoring with 13 markers.

In the other game, USC hacked out another victory in overtime, this time outlasting Don Bosco, 44-40.

USC sealed their victory in the extra session when they scored six unanswered points to finally put down the Greywolves and send them down to 1-2. | dcb