Cebu’s PWD Dragonboat racing team makes history, wins 2 gold in 14th IDBF race in Thailand

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu-based and all-Cebuano Philippine Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS) Dragonboat Racing Team made history after contributing two gold medals to the Philippine team in the ongoing 14th International Dragon Boat Federation (IDBF) World Nations Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

This is the first time in the history of the IDBF world championships, which began on August 20 up to today, August 25, 20, that a paradragon category is put up and PADS has been tapped to man the Philippine Paradragon Elite Team to compete in the 200-meter and 500-meter, all in the small boat category.

The team was divided into two squads, the PD 1 to be manned by an all Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) crew, and the PD 2, which has a mix crew of PWD and able-bodied people.

The team clinched the gold with a time of 54.037 seconds in the PD 2 Open and 54.173 seconds in the PD 1 Open, Saturday, August 24, according to team manager JP Maunes and team captain Arnold Balais in an online interview with CDN Digital on Sunday.

The team hoped to add another gilt as they compete in the 500-meter small boat category today, Sunday, August 25.

Heading the team is multi-titled para athlete Arnold Balais as team captain. He is joined by Janice Aparri, Rocky Berdin, Jheffrey Dael, Jonathan dela Peña, Verniel Faustrilla, Jonard Paul Galo, BonJovi Guimayen, Gabrile Anthony Labra, Owen Loceno, Stephen Maglasang, Merryl Marie Maunes, Ramoncito Noguera, Eva Marie Noya, Emma Concepcion Redita, Marvin Renacia, Enrique Rafhael Sanchez, Jose Revel Sotes, James Tiu, Kent Tumangan, Marvi Joseph Ubay, Romar Valderama, Reymart Valleser, Denven Verano and Danilo Villardo. /elb