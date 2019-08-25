Who are the friends who can help you nurse a heartbreak?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Nursing a heartbreak can be a whole lot easier when you have your friends around you.

Having friends around can be a big help as you cry over a bad breakup or feel a lot hurt over the bad remark your boss said to you at work.

Well, that’s what friends are for if you think this heartbreak is just too much for you to handle.

So, hold your chin up and read on as we tell you the kinds of friends you have while nursing a heartbreak.

The Mom— this friend usually tells us that we need to pack up our drama and start picking ourselves up. The friend that would nag all night long just to tell you that if a guy left you and did not see your worth, it is his loss and not yours. A friend who will always push you to become better and to just make sure that you don’t stay in that dark corner of your life for months. They are willing to build you right back up, just like how our mothers would do it.

Carefree— the friend that would annoy you in some ways because while you are crying your heart out, he or she goes, “wait, what did you say, sorry was on my phone.” This kind of friend could care less in listening to all your whines and would even joke around for a lighter mood. But even if this kind of friend doesn’t always respond, or in some cases, listen to you, rest assured that they will always be there and give you a shoulder to cry on.

Cry baby— this friend would sometimes cry before you can even cry and share your heartbreak. They empathize with you and act like they are you! This kind of friend tells you that it is okay to let it all out and crying makes you feel a lot better. Just remember to just drink a lot of water after hours of crying.

Drinking buddy— what better way to nurse a heartbreak than to forget about it for a split second? I mean, what’s a heartbreak without the late night-outs and drinking. This friend will unleash that fun side in you and would make you forget the pain that you have been going through. Well, at least for a night.

Single friend— this friend knows everything about relationships and talking as if they have one. But this friend will also help you in realizing that, “is your relationship still worth all the hassle?” or should you ditch that toxic relationship or job and just live life freely.

Friends are considered to be your siblings from another mother, they tell you things you didn’t even imagine you could do, they are there to back you up in times of trouble.

In the case of heartbreak, they will be ready to avenge you like how the Avengers did to Thanos. /dbs