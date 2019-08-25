Carcar City’s Kabkaban Festival is Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2019’s big winner
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City is the big winner in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2019.
It won first place in the Ritual Showdown competition and was also the winner in the Street Dancing competition. It was likewise named Best in Festival Costume and Best in Festival Jingle.
The victory in the major competitions came in the heels of the crowning of Marla Alfoque, Kabkaban Festival’s lead dancer, as the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen 2019.
Here’s the list of winners in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2019 dance parade and ritual showdown:
Best in Festival Costume: Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City
Best in Decorated Audio Van: Sarok Festival of Consolacion
Best in Andas: Panagtagbo Festival of Mandaue City
Best in Festival Jingle: Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City
For Street Dancing Competition
1st place: Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City
2nd place: Lalin Festival of Asturias
3rd place: Haladaya Festival of Daanbantayan
4th place: Hinulawan Festival of Toledo City
5th place: Sarok Festival of Consolacion
For Ritual Showdown
1st place: Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City
2nd place: Isda Festival of Madridejos
3rd place: Halad Inasal Festival of Talisay City
4th place: Siloy Festival of Alcoy5th place: Sarok Festival of Consolacion
6th place: La Torta Festival of Argao
7th place: Dagitab Festival of Naga
8th place: Kagasangan Festival of Moalboal
9th place: Bonga Festival of Sibonga
10th place: Rosquillos Festival of Liloan
