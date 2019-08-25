Carcar City’s Kabkaban Festival is Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2019’s big winner

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City is the big winner in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2019.

It won first place in the Ritual Showdown competition and was also the winner in the Street Dancing competition. It was likewise named Best in Festival Costume and Best in Festival Jingle.

The victory in the major competitions came in the heels of the crowning of Marla Alfoque, Kabkaban Festival’s lead dancer, as the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen 2019.

Here’s the list of winners in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2019 dance parade and ritual showdown:

Best in Festival Costume: Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City

Best in Decorated Audio Van: Sarok Festival of Consolacion

Best in Andas: Panagtagbo Festival of Mandaue City

Best in Festival Jingle: Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City For Street Dancing Competition

1st place: Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City

2nd place: Lalin Festival of Asturias

3rd place: Haladaya Festival of Daanbantayan

4th place: Hinulawan Festival of Toledo City

5th place: Sarok Festival of Consolacion For Ritual Showdown

1st place: Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City

2nd place: Isda Festival of Madridejos

3rd place: Halad Inasal Festival of Talisay City

4th place: Siloy Festival of Alcoy5th place: Sarok Festival of Consolacion

6th place: La Torta Festival of Argao

7th place: Dagitab Festival of Naga

8th place: Kagasangan Festival of Moalboal

9th place: Bonga Festival of Sibonga

10th place: Rosquillos Festival of Liloan