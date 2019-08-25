Batang Pinoy games open in Puerto Princesa with a call ‘to make friends’

PUERTO PRINCESA, Palawan, Philippines – “Make friends!”

More than giving their best in their respective sporting competitions, the more than 6,000 participants of the Batang Pinoy National Championships who flocked to the Speaker Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex for the opening ceremonies on Sunday, August 25, 2019, were urged to forge friendship with their opponents.

“Make new friends, meet people from other regions,” Education Secretary Leonor Briones encouraged the participants in her inspirational message. She added that they should not be upset about losing and not getting medals.

In his welcome message, Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron also urged the participants to make the most of the event and make new friends.

He emphasized this by quoting 1936 Olympic Games four-time gold medalist track and field athlete James Cleveland “Jesse” Owens who said “friendships born on the field of athletics strife are the real gold of competition. Awards become corroded, friends gather no dust.”

“It is in this context that I encourage all the athletes, all the officials, all our visitors to make the most of this wonderful opportunity, to win friends, to showcase your best athletic talent and best showing of comradeship,” said Lucilo, who warmly welcomed everyone and hoped that they would all enjoy their stay in Puerto Princesa.

The opening ceremonies was also graced by Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go who commended the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) for organizing this week-long multi-sporting event because it helps in President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s campaign to keep the children away from illegal drugs.

Go pointed out that the Batang Pinoy was not only for student athletes but was also open to the out-of-school youth who are funded by their respective Local Government Units (LGUs).

“Tulungan po natin si Pangulong Duterte sa kampanya laban sa corruption, laban sa kriminalidad at laban sa illegal na droga. Balita ko may mga out-of-school rin po na mga kasama rito, congratulations po sa mga lahat ng organizers sa Batang Pinoy, nailayo natin ang ating kabataan sa droga,” said Go.

(Let us help President Duterte in his campaign against corruption, against criminality and against illegal drugs. I heard there are out-of-school participants here, congratulations to all the organizers of the Batang Pinoy, we are able to keep our youth from drugs.)

Go then delighted the crowd by singing in a duet with Filipino action star Robin Padilla before leaving the opening ceremonies.

The opening ceremonies was capped with an almost seven-minute fireworks musical display.

The various sporting competitions will begin Monday, August 26, in different venues in Puerto Princesa. /elb