Cebu City Niños aiming for Batang Pinoy’s overall title

This is the aim of the Cebu City Niños in the ongoing Batang Pinoy National Championships, according to Cebu City Sports Commission Executive Director Amilo Lopez.

“Muhakot jud ta ug daghang gold. Ngano niingon ko nga mohakot jud ta ug daghang gold? Tungod kay ang atong mga atleta sige practice, gisuportahan sa atong goberno, ni (Cebu City) Mayor Edgar Labella, nya sa atong (sports commission) chairman Mr. Ed Hayco, nga grabe sad ni support sa atong mga atletas. Gani nia jud siya karon kuyog niuban sa atong parade,” said Lopez, who came here ahead to make sure that everything would be ready for the arrival of the Niños.

(We will haul many gold. Why am I saying this? It’s because our athletes have been practicing. And, they had the support of our government, of Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella, of our sports commission chairman Ed Hayco, who is fully supportive of our athletes, in fact he has joined us in the parade.)

“So mao na nga tungod sa supporta sa atong ciudad, sa atong mayor, sa atong vice mayor sa taong mga konsehales especially ni Dondon Hontiveros. So nagtoo jud ko nga atong mga atleta madasigon kaayo nga muhakot jud ta og mga gold,” he said.

(So that’s why because of the support of the city, our mayor, our vice mayor and of our councilors especially Dondon Hontiveros, I really believed that our athletes will enthusiastically clinch more gold medals.)

That enthusiasm was evident when the Cebu City Niños, one of the largest delegations at more than 300, marched into the Speaker Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex during the opening ceremonies donning a new color—red.

Previously, the Niños had worn yellow and green combination, and as of late, yellow and blue.

The Cebu City Niños was also the only delegation which had a prepared salutation.

Last year, the Cebu City Niños placed second overall to host city Baguio with a medal tally of 36 gold medals, 40 silvers and 44 bronze medals.

The last time that Cebu City held the overall title was in 2015 when it hosted the Batang Pinoy National Championships.

The Niños will be competing in archery, arnis, athletics, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, dancesport, karatedo, tennis, pencak silat, softball, swimming, taekwondo, volleyball, gymnastics, weightlifting, wushu, billiard, rugby, wrestling, cycling, triathlon, duathlon and muay thai.

It did not have any qualifiers in badminton, baseball, futsal, judo, sepak takraw and table tennis.

The various sporting competitions started Monday, August 26, in different venues here in Puerto Princesa./dbs