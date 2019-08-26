Man in critical condition after he fell from his motorcycle while traversing Mandaue City road

By Paul Lauro and Alven Marie A. Timtim |August 26,2019 - 05:23 PM

Spectators look at the injured body of a man who fell from his motorcycle while traversing Plaridel Street in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City this afternoon, August 26. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man is now in a critical condition after he fell from the motorcycle which he boarded while traversing Plaridel Street in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City past 1 p.m. today, August 26.

Witnesses in the area said that while the victim was wearing a helmet, blood was scattered on a portion of the road where he fell.

Personnel from the Mandaue City Traffic Division have already responded to the incident.

Initial investigation showed that the victim was travelling towards the direction of the Cansaga Bridge. His vehicle swerved from one side to another which caused him fall from his motorcycle. | dcb

 

 

