How can you stop your baby nephew from crying? Show him your dance moves

CEBU CITY, Philippines— How far can you go in making a baby stop crying?

This auntie from Laguna showed her nephew how it’s done to keep him from crying.

Xydi Fadallan did not just amuse her nephew, Rhythm Hardee Fadallan, 10 months old, but also amused the netizens with the video she uploaded on August 25.

“My mother told me to watch over my nephew for a while and then he started feeling restless, and he doesn’t want to be put inside his crib, he wants to always be carried around and so I entertained him with my dance moves just for fun,” said Fadallan.

In the video, you can see the ever-energetic auntie dancing all her heart out just to entertain her nephew and to her surprise, it actually worked.

The video which she captioned, “Nakakapagod mag pa tahan ng pamangkin (It’s tiresome to stop a baby-nephew from crying),” then went viral reaching 12,000 comments, 31,000 shares and 36,000 reactions as of 3 p.m. of August 26,

In the comments section, netizens like, Anna Melissa said, “Tawang tawa ko haaaaypp, ako napagod sayo te (I laughed so hard. You wore me out, ate),” and Margie Engbers said, “hahaha ang kulit mo neng, natulala tuloy ang bata (Hahaha, you are a persistent girl, you shocked the baby.)”

Well you know, better keep it moving than to hear a baby cry and become so restless.

Good job, Auntie Xydi. /dbs