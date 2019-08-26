Signal No. 1 up in 15 provinces as ‘Jenny’ nears Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 in 15 areas in Luzon as Tropical Depression “Jenny” approaches the region late Monday afternoon, August 26.

Pagasa placed Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, eastern portion of Pangasinan, Northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Island, and Catanduanes under TCWS No. 1 as Jenny’s center was spotted 670 kilometers east of Virac as of 4 p.m.

Jenny was moving northwest at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour (kph) with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

According to Pagasa, the latest weather disturbance is expected to bring light to moderate rains with intermittent heavy rains over Caraga, Eastern Visayas, and Bicol Region between Monday afternoon and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rainfall may also occur in the areas of Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, northern Aurora, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Sur, and La Union between Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to floods and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions,” Pagasa said in its 5 p.m. advisory. /kga