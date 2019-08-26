Man killed by motorcycle-riding gunman in Cebu City
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man was shot dead by a motorcycle-riding gunman at past 7:45 p.m. of August 26 along M.J. Cuenco Avenue, Cebu City.
Jerwin Jumao-as of T. Padilla Street in Cebu City was found dead and lying on a pool of blood near his Honda Click motorcycle, said Police Corporal Cherry Adam Carmelo, Parian Police Precinct radio operator, in a phone interview with CDN Digital.
Carmelo said that the police officers of the Parian Police Precinct rushed to the area when they received a report about a shooting incident along M.J. Cuenco Avenue.
She said that initial reports showed that Jumao-as was riding his motorcycle when a motorcycle-riding assailant shot him.
She also said that Jumao-as mother identified the victim as her son after she rushed to the crime scene which was near their house.
Carmelo said that they were still investigating the killing of Jumao-as./dbs
