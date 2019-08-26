Niños win five gold medals on day 1 of Batang Pinoy competitions

PUERTO PRINCESA, PALAWAN, Philippines — The Cebu City Niños had a good start as they ended the first day of competition, Monday, August 26, 2019, with five gold medals, five silver and four bronze medals in the ongoing Batang Pinoy National Championships.

Two of the gilts were from weightlifting, which was held at the San Jose High School, and the three were from dancesports, which was contested at the Palawan National School.

Twelve-year-old weightlifter, Eron Borres, of Carreta Elementary School gave the Niños its first gold medal when he had a total lift of 110 broken down to 45 in the snatch and 65 in the clean and jerk in the 37 kilograms weight class.

This is the second Batang Pinoy National Championships for the Grade 5 student. His first was last year where he finished with a bronze in the 30-kg weight class.

The other gold medal from weightlifting was clinched by Kicely Hermoso, who had a total lift of 91 in the 35-kg weight class.

One of the bronze medals from weightlifting was contributed by Alberto Bacaro Jr., the same weightlifter who gave Cebu City its first gilt last year in Baguio City.

Read more: Cebu City Niños aiming for Batang Pinoy’s overall title

Accounting for the gold medals in dancesports were the pairs of John Lloyd Leyson and Ouie Selene Rendon who dominated the Junior A Latin, Kharl Michael Miñoza and Sofia Isabelle Maree Quilaton who topped the Juvenile A Latin and Sean Alexavier Baclay and Jannah Marie Pugoy who reigned in the Junior C standard.

The Niños’ silver medals came from athletics with one while the rest came from dancesports.

Finishing with a silver in the discus girls was Shaula Fernelli Santiago with her throw of 30.64 meters.

Chipping in silver medals in dancesports were Leyson and Rendon (Junior A Standard), Nigel John Angel and Shadelle Niña Hernandez (Juvenile A Latin and Juvenile A Standard), Rich Jaeon Uy and Juliet Monique Rallos (Juvenile C Latin).

Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City also had gold medals on the first day of competition.

The one gilt from Mandaue came from dancesports and was chipped in by Dylan Jacob Kazer Esmero and Ashley Cullo in Juvenile D Latin.

Lapu-Lapu, on the other hand, also had one via arnis courtesy of Johnniel Barral who topped the forms cadet girls traditional individual one weapon./dbs