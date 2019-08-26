Cops consider 24-hour patrols on Mandaue-Mactan bridges after latest ‘suicide try’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are planning to have 24-hour foot patrols in the two bridges of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu cities after a man jumped off one of the bridges at past 2 p.m. today, August 26.

Police Colonel Clarito Baja, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office chief, said that they would coordinate with the Mandaue City Police and adjust their schedules so that they could patrol the bridges for the entire day.

Baja was referring to the Marcelo Fernan bridge and the first Mandaue-Mactan bridge.

He said that this was the second time that a person jumped off the bridge since the death of boy last August 18, who was believed to have jumped off the Marcelo Fernan bridge.

He said that the boy’s death prompted police to patrol the bridges starting 6 p.m. daily.

But after the latest incident this afternoon, Baja said he would be meeting with his police officers and adjust the time schedule of patrolling the bridges, which might include morning and night shifts.

“Mo adjust ta kay syempre wala nato to nabantayan kay buntag,” said Baja.

(We will adjust since we were not able to notice and prevent the incident earlier because it was still daytime.)

The 26-year-old man survived the jump from the first Mandaue-Mactan bridge after he was rescued by a fisherman, who was fishing near the bridge.

Baja also said that the father of the man told them that his son had earlier had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend and was probably nursing a broken heart.

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Jonathan Abella, Mandaue City Police Office chief, said that they would also coordinate with the Lapu-Lapu City police in adjusting the schedules to patrol the bridge.

“Ang amo personnel, na andan nga 6 pa sa gabie ang deployment, so ang amo is mag adjust me sa deployment and coordinate sa Lapu-lapu police,” said Abella.

(Our personnel were used to being deployed in the area at 6 in the evening, so this time we will be adjusting our deployment time and coordinate with Lapu-lapu police.)

For those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness, they can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to.

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629. /dbs