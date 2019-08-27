Boy from Carreta wins first gold medal for Cebu City in Batang Pinoy National Championships 

PUERTO PRINCESA, Palawan, Philippines—Eron Borres, 12, flew here with a mission: to clinch a gold in his weightlifting category in the ongoing Batang Pinoy National Finals.

The Grade 5 student of Carreta Elementary School did not only accomplish his goal, he also handed his team, the Cebu City Niños, their first gold medal in this weeklong multi-sporting event.

“Nalipay ko kay ako jud gipaninguhaan nga maka-gold kay para malipay akong pamilya,” said Borres.

(I am very happy because I really worked hard to get the gold so my family will be happy.)

This is Eron’s first gold medal since he started competing.

Eron, the youngest of seven siblings, said he dedicates his gold medal to his father, Silvestre, who loves him and takes care of him.

The older Borres, who works as a construction worker, serves as both father and mother to his children since his wife, Alberta, died last year due to sepsis.

Eron is a product of the Cebu City Sports Commission’s (CCSC) weightlifting grassroots under Gary Hortelano.

He got into weightlifting in April 2017 when he was invited by his friend to join CCSC’s grassroots summer program.

Since then, Eron made sure to train everyday after school hours.

This is Eron’s second Batang Pinoy National Championships. His first experience was last year, 2018, in Baguio City where he earned a bronze medal.

The young weightlifter said he fell in love with the sport because he it takes him to different places during competitions.

Eron is motivated to train harder, work harder and aim for more gold medals to make his family proud. / celr