A hilarious moment between a granddaughter and her grandmother caught on record

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Grandmothers are considered to be our second mothers and our number one spoilers.

When we were young they were our favorite ones to hang out with because of how they take care of us, and how they just love to make us feel that they love us being around.

In the video that went viral on August 23, Alyssa Mae Madanguit-Padang, 24, from Tagum City, Davao del Norte shared a light moment between her and her 89-year-old grandmother, Cepriana Pagaran.

The video showed how the two were laughing after Lola Cepring brought a bag of baby diapers to Alyssa which she thought was a bag full of bread.

“Pan, dala ni sa imong mama, she insisted na pan jud so I decided to [take a] video [of] that moment. As you can see she can barely hear so in loud tone I told her “Lami kaha na?” She asked me to open it kay she wanted to taste daw so when I opened it she then realized na dili diay pan kundi diaper sa iyang apo sa tuhod. It was one of the best laugh ni Lola Cepring, I cut the video right after that because i want to make sure na she’s okay,” says Alyssa.

(Bread, from your mother, she insisted that the bag of diapers is a bag of bread, so I decided to take a video of that moment. As you can see she can barely hear, so in a loud tone I told her, “Do you think it’s tasty?”. She asked me to open it so she can taste it and I opened it then she realized that it was indeed diapers. It was one of the best laughs of Lola Cepring, I cut the video right after to just check on her if she’s okay.)

Lola Cepring is just a happy spirit in their household who often jokes around.

“One joke na I can’t forget when she told me about her friend who went abroad daw. I asked her “Aha nag abroad?” She replied, “Didto! (pointing her finger UP!) Abroad for her means PATAY NA,” she said.

(One joke that I can’t forget when she told me that her friend went abroad. I asked her, “Where abroad?” she replied, there! pointing her finger up. Abroad to her means the person is already dead or went to the other side.)

The video reminded a lot of netizens of the fun times they had with their grandmothers, by commenting on the comments section.

A certain Sierra Madre commented, “cute kay siya,” while Andrea Antonio, “awweee kalami sa iyang katawa. Kakyot.”

The video garnered 1,100 comments, 8,400 reactions, 8,500 shares and 235,000 views.

Alyssa shared that she is so happy to share this light moment between her and her grandmother because of this their way of bonding with each other and treasure the moments they have. /dbs