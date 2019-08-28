Watch out for drug labs in hotels, condos – PDEA

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) appealed to the management and owners of hotels and condominiums nationwide to help identify and unmask guests and tenants using such facilities as illegal drug laboratories.

“Ang intent po natin by engaging all these management, security and personnel is for them to be proactively involved in this campaign. In fact, they should initiate in calling us in the slightest hint na merong illegal drug activity sa kani-kanilang mga lugar,” PDEA Spokesperson Derrick Carreon told reporters after PDEA’s drug-free workplace briefing at Dusit Thani Hotel in Makati City on Wednesday.

(Our objective is for the management and security and personnel of hotels and condominiums to be proactively involved in the anti-drug campaign. In fact, they should initiate in calling PDEA in the slightest hint that there is a illegal drug activity in their respective establishments.)

“Maraming places like Makati for instance, has several exclusive villages, condominiums, and of course there are several party establishments, bars and restaurants where we have arrested high-profile [drug] suspects,” he added.

The anti-narcotics agency earlier launched its drug-free workplace program in Makati to encourage owners, employees and security agencies of business firms to conduct random drug tests and study the negative effects of illegal drugs.

Carreon explained they PDEA will conduct drug-free workplace seminars in other regions.

“Hindi lang sa NCR merong exclusive villages, subdivisions, condominiums and other establishments. Naging trend na yung illegal drug groups are using these establishments as their safe haven, thinking na hindi sila basta mapapasok ng awtoridad,” he said.

Meanwhile, PDEA Deputy Director for Operations Gregorio Pimentel asked the management of warehouses and condominiums to regularly inspect their properties to prevent drug suspects from converting the same as illegal drug dens and laboratories.

“Some drug personalities were even billeted inside residential condominiums and apartelles, and use the place as drug dens where illegal drugs can be bought and used,” Pimentel said in a statement.

Cherry Canda Melodias, Department of the Interior and Local Government director, also rued the fact that anti-drug agents encounter difficulties when inspecting establishments without a search warrant.

“Kapag napasok ang ecstasy sa condo kasi yung security sa guard ng condo they would never allow PDEA to come in ng walang warrant. Hindi nila makukuha yung information na kailangan nilang makuha,” she said.

Earlier this year, PDEA operatives confiscated P2.9 million worth of party drugs during a buy-bust operation in a condominium in Makati City on Feb. 9.

PDEA’s drug-free workplace program was first launched in Quezon City in February and encouraged establishments to implement their own drug-free workplace programs, policies and initiatives.

Carreon said PDEA needs to promote the drug-free workplace program in 13 other local government units in Metro Manila. /gsg