Management promises to take care of needs of MV Lite Ferry 16 passengers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The management of MV Lite Ferry 16 that caught fire shortly before reaching the ports of Dapitan City has promised to take care of the needs of its 180 passengers.

“We instructed the manager of our agency to take care of all the needs of the rescued passenger,” said Lucio Lim Jr., president and chief executive officer of Lite Shipping Corp.

“Our people are now making sure that the passengers are taken cared of, ” he added.

Lim said that some of the passengers have decided to already proceed to their respective destinations while those who suffered minor injuries were brought to the hospital for treatment.

He said that they have also started their investigation to determine the cause of the fire that started in the ship’s engine room. They already sent two tug boats to tow the vessel back to the ports of Cebu.

“A very unfortunate incident happened to one of our ship,” Lim said.

Lim said that they will be filing their marine protest within the day before the Maritime Industry Authority in Central Visayas (Marina-7).

MV Lite Ferry 16 carried 180 passengers and 38 crew members. It was also transporting 13 six wheeler trucks, five cars and nine motorcycles to Dapitan City in Zamboanga del Norte among others.

The vessel, which they acquired in 2016, has capacity of 900 gross tons and can transport 317 passengers. | dcb